Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 265.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

