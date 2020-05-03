DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

