Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 148.71 ($1.96).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 76 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.