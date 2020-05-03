Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,253,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $155,958,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,183,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 410,283 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

