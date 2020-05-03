Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

