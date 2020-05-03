Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 12,270,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

