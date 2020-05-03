Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.71 ($169.43).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €141.75 ($164.83) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a twelve month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.88.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

