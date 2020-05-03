DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $39,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

