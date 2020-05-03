Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

