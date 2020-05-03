Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,740,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 25,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

