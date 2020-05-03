David Ranken Gammon Sells 75,000 Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,553,867.40).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.28 million and a P/E ratio of 123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,283.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,243.55. Frontier Developments PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,461.93 ($19.23). The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

