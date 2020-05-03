Cwm LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $95.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

