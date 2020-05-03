Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 26,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 197.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22,968.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

