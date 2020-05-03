Cwm LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 237.39%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.