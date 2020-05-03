Cwm LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 167.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

