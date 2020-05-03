Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

