Cwm LLC Acquires 4,314 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Oxford Industries worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

