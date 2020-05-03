Critical Survey: Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) & InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -36.43% -10.86% -6.14% InPlay Oil -35.85% -15.46% -8.39%

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamond Offshore Drilling and InPlay Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 6 12 1 0 1.74 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 451.29%. Given Diamond Offshore Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond Offshore Drilling is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.13 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.37 InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.12 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

