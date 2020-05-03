Critical Analysis: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) & Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Camden National and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 26.76% 12.01% 1.27% Guaranty Bancshares 22.52% 10.64% 1.17%

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Camden National and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 2.35 $57.20 million $3.69 8.84 Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.50 $26.28 million $2.25 11.73

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden National beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

