Contrasting Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Irhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -1.64% -4.43% -1.75% Irhythm Technologies -25.69% -58.88% -23.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Antares Pharma and Irhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 1 1 3.50 Irhythm Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.81%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $108.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antares Pharma and Irhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $123.86 million 4.30 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -322.00 Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 13.02 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -47.82

Antares Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Irhythm Technologies. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Irhythm Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Irhythm Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

