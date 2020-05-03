Contrasting CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAVVF)

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNOOC and Advantage Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $33.50 billion 1.45 $8.77 billion $19.68 5.53 Advantage Oil & Gas $189.64 million 1.53 $8.58 million N/A N/A

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares CNOOC and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0.87% 1.71% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CNOOC has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNOOC and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 1 6 3 0 2.20 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 2 0 2.40

CNOOC presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $2.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than CNOOC.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats CNOOC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

