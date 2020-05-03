Contrasting Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -18.31% -85.37% -24.64% Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Apron and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 3 0 0 2.00 Chewy 0 5 9 0 2.64

Blue Apron currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.58%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than Blue Apron.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $454.87 million 0.20 -$61.08 million ($4.67) -1.44 Chewy $4.85 billion 3.55 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -68.10

Blue Apron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Apron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chewy beats Blue Apron on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

