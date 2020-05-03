Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after buying an additional 301,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after buying an additional 116,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

