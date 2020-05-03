Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Down 8.1% After Earnings Miss

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $65.91 and last traded at $66.99, 624,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 475,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,740,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263 over the last ninety days. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.