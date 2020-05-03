Christopher Rogers Purchases 78 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Christopher Rogers bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of £801.06 ($1,053.75).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.86) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 918.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,066 ($14.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,389.30 ($18.28).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

