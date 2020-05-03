Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 700,000 Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £42,000 ($55,248.62).
Shares of PHC stock opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.08) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.38. Plant Health Care plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.
Plant Health Care Company Profile
