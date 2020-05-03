Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 700,000 Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £42,000 ($55,248.62).

Shares of PHC stock opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.08) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.38. Plant Health Care plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.