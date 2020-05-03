Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.77 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $43.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

