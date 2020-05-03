Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.