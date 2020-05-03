CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $271,215.54 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $271,215.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,782,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,270,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $247,923.90.

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.01. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

