Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$0.90 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $174.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.0808602 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

