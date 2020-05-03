Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $15.25. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capri shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 219,449 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

