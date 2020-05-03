Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

WTI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

