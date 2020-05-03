Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.51 and last traded at $75.84, approximately 2,894,628 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,274,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

Specifically, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

