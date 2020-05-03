British Land (LON:BLND) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 385 ($5.06) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 643 ($8.46).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLND. Numis Securities lowered shares of British Land to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised British Land to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 531.14 ($6.99).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 395.30 ($5.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 371.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 529.41. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77). Insiders purchased 107 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,947 over the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

