Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

