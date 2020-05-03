Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

