BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

