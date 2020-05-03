Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Boston Properties by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

