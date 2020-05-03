Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stake Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM opened at $460.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $474.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total value of $4,664,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,684 shares of company stock worth $45,770,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

