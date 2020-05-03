Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post $1.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 million to $5.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $8.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of -0.79. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

