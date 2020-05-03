Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 137.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $431.79 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $450.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

