Biechele Royce Advisors Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

