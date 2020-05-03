Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $855.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

