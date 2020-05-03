Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

