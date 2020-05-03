Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $92.04 and last traded at $87.86, with a volume of 43206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $2,725,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $559,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,461.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

