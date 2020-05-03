Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

