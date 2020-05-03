Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

ACLS opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $738.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

