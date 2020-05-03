AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR’s (ATDRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.