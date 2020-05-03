AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR’s (ATDRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

