Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

