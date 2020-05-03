Athabasca Oil’s (ATHOF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.15 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.73.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

